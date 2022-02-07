Woman, 24, seriously injured after vehicle crashes into hydrant ends up in cemetery in Moiliili

A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Moiliili Sunday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Waiaka Road and Kuilei Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area where a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.

When fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side in the Moiliili Japanese Cemetery. The sole occupant was already out of the vehicle and unconscious, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

EMS personnel treated the woman and took her in serious condition to a hospital.

In addition to the broken fire hydrant, first responders also observed a broken utility pole guide wire.