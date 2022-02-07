comscore Bills seek to address language access inequities in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bills seek to address language access inequities in Hawaii

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

When Agnes Malate emigrated with her family from the Philippines to Hawaii in the 1960s, she knew only three English words: yes, no and what is your name. At 7, she said, school was difficult, learning to speak English while adjusting to life in a new country. Read more

