Man, 74, in serious condition after Makiki high-rise fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a high-rise fire in Makiki Monday night.

Eleven units with nearly 50 firefighters responded to the fire at 1520 Ward Ave. just after 10:05 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire emanating from unit 402 of the 14-story building, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control and fully extinguished it at about 10:20 p.m.

One occupant in the apartment, a 74-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation. Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him to Straub Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.