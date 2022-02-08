comscore Skewers that are sure to satisfy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skewers that are sure to satisfy

  • By Nadine Kam
    Grilled abalone Grilled abalone is $7 per piece. This appetizer is blanketed with a thick garlic sauce.

    A cold tofu salad ($10) is topped with blackened 1,000-year-old egg that adds extra umami flavor.

    An array of pork, chicken and zucchini skewers are kept warm over a heated box at the table.

    Meat skewers, from left: chicken wings, pork-wrapped enoki mushrooms and beef tendon.

Sitting inside Khan Skewer Restaurant, Honolulu’s newest Chinese-style skewer eatery, I couldn’t help but think that as far as civilization and technology has progressed since the discovery of fire, mankind hasn’t evolved very much. Read more

