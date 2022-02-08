Skewers that are sure to satisfy
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 2:54 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Grilled abalone Grilled abalone is $7 per piece. This appetizer is blanketed with a thick garlic sauce.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A cold tofu salad ($10) is topped with blackened 1,000-year-old egg that adds extra umami flavor.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
An array of pork, chicken and zucchini skewers are kept warm over a heated box at the table.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Meat skewers, from left: chicken wings, pork-wrapped enoki mushrooms and beef tendon.
