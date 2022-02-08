comscore Median condo prices on Oahu hit record $510,000 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Median condo prices on Oahu hit record $510,000

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

The Oahu real estate market remained heated in January as the median sales price for condominiums hit an all-time high and the price of single-family homes remained at $1 million or higher for the sixth month in a row. Read more

Shut down Red Hill fuel facility, most Hawaii voters say

