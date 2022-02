Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will take on Pepperdine in its spring match on March 4 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will take on Pepperdine in its spring match on March 4 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The exhibition match is scheduled for 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (65-plus) and $5 for students (ages 4-high school) and are available online at etickethawaii.com and at the Stan Sheriff Center ticket office.

Pepperdine, led by former UH associate coach Scott Wong, went 22-5 and finished second in the West Coast Conference at 14-4. The Big West champion Rainbow Wahine advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and closed the fall at 22-8.

The Wahine will have a 10-player roster for the spring match, led by middle blocker Amber Igiede and setter Kate Lang, both All-Big West selections last season. Igiede, the Big West beach volleyball Freshman of the Year last year, is focusing on training with the UH indoor program this spring.