Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m.) at The Shark Tank.

ILH boys, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Assets at Hawaiian Mission Academy,

6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: playoff, if needed. Division I-AA: Punahou at Kamehameha,

5 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Kahuku at Moanalua; Anuenue at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kaiser at Kaimuki; McKinley at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Aiea at Kapolei; Pearl City at Leilehua; Radford at Campbell; Nanakuli at Waianae; Waipahu at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

OIA girls, Division I tournament, quarterfinals. At Mililani: Roosevelt/Pearl City winner vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani. At Moanalua: Kapolei/Kalani winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Castle/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua,

7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Long Island at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade (women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m.) at McCabe Gym.

ILH girls, Division I: championship playoff, if needed.

Division II/III single-elimination tournament: D-II No. 3 vs. D-III No. 4; D-II No. 6 vs. D-III No. 1; D-II No. 5 vs. D-III No. 2; D-II No. 4 vs. D-III No. 3 (times/sites TBD).

OIA girls, Division I tournament, final: Miliani/Kaiser winner vs. Radford-Campbell winner, 25 minutes after D-II final. Third place, Miliani/Kaiser loser vs. Radford/Campbell loser, time TBD at higher seed. Fifth place, Nanakuli/Moanalua winner vs. Kahuku/Roosevelt winner, time TBD at higher seed.

OIA girls, Division II tournament, final: Pearl City/Kailua winner vs. Kalaheo/Waianae winner, 5 p.m. at Radford. Third place: Pearl City/Kailua loser vs. Kalaheo/Waianae loser, 6:30 p.m. at high seed.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls, Division II tournament, first round. At Nanakuli: Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Long Island at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.