Maui police arrest 2 during investigation of Lahaina drug operation targeting youth

Maui police have recovered more than $120,000 in drugs from a Lahaina residence and have arrested two people possibly involved in a drug operation targeting children.

Officers from the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Lahaina Patrol and School Resource Officers on Tuesday afternoon executed search warrants on the Lahaina residence, where they found processed marijuana and marijuana cigarettes, cocaine, LSD tablets, psilocybin, Adderall and Alprazolam pills. The street value of the recovered drugs was estimated to be $122,000, MPD said in a news release.

A stolen 0.44 caliber revolver and more than $14,000 in cash have also been recovered during the ongoing investigation.

This afternoon, the police department held a news conference saying it had received information days ago about the operation.

“Last week we received information that suspects were selling illegal narcotics to minors in the Lahaina area,” Sgt. Aaron Souza, of MPD’s CRU.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested and are in custody, although charges have not yet been made.

Police Chief John Pelletier, during the news conference, delivered a stern warning to those who are targeting youth.

“We’re coordinating with our local and federal partners to make sure that those who would attack our youth are prosecuted to fullest extent of the law,” Pelletier said. “You need to be very uncomfortable coming to Maui County and trying to harm this community. Make no mistake about that.”