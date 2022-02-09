comscore Ex-lawmakers J. Kalani English and state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen are accused of taking thousands of dollars to benefit an industrial services company | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-lawmakers J. Kalani English and state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen are accused of taking thousands of dollars to benefit an industrial services company

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM District of Hawaii U.S. Attorney Clare Connors led a news conference Tuesday announcing charges against former state Sen. J. Kalani English and state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen. Also pictured are FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill, left, and District of Hawaii Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Sorenson.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER AND COURTESY PHOTO Pictured are former state Sen. J. Kalani English and state Rep. Ty Cullen.

The state Legislature was shaken Tuesday by U.S. Department of Justice charges accusing a former state Senate majority leader and the vice chairman of the House Committee on Finance with taking thousands of dollars in bribes to promote and kill legislation related to cesspool and wastewater policy to benefit a Hawaii industrial services company and its affiliated businesses. Read more

