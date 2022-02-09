comscore Kokua Line: Will license plate covers foil red-light cams? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will license plate covers foil red-light cams?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Question: I support the red-light camera system. My question is, What happens to drivers who have an illegal dark license plate cover on their vehicle? Are they exempt? Read more

Previous Story
Bill extends press rights to Hawaii’s student journalists

Scroll Up