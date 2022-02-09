comscore Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 3 parcels for $9.7M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 3 parcels for $9.7M

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing that it reached agreements Feb. 2 to sell three contiguous parcels of land totaling 646 acres in Kula, Maui, for $9.7 million. Read more

