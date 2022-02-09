Hawaii News Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 3 parcels for $9.7M By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui Land & Pineapple Co. reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing that it reached agreements Feb. 2 to sell three contiguous parcels of land totaling 646 acres in Kula, Maui, for $9.7 million. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing that it reached agreements Feb. 2 to sell three contiguous parcels of land totaling 646 acres in Kula, Maui, for $9.7 million. Terms of the purchase agreements include a 30-day due diligence period and closing within 30 days after the last day of the due diligence period. The closing is also subject to other customary closing conditions, including, among other things, delivery of a title policy to the buyers, Michl Binderbauer and Hong Liang. A $2 million refundable deposit is due within five business days of the execution of the purchase agreements. Previous Story Bill extends press rights to Hawaii’s student journalists