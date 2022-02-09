Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 3 parcels for $9.7M

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing that it reached agreements Feb. 2 to sell three contiguous parcels of land totaling 646 acres in Kula, Maui, for $9.7 million.

Terms of the purchase agreements include a 30-day due diligence period and closing within 30 days after the last day of the due diligence period. The closing is also subject to other customary closing conditions, including, among other things, delivery of a title policy to the buyers, Michl Binderbauer and Hong Liang. A $2 million refundable deposit is due within five business days of the execution of the purchase agreements.