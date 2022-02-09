comscore Navy detects high levels of contaminant in Red Hill water samples | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy detects high levels of contaminant in Red Hill water samples

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Water samples taken from the Navy’s water distribution system that serves Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and surrounding neighborhoods have shown potentially troubling levels of a chemical that could raise the risk of cancer. But federal and state health officials say it’s too early to say to what degree it could pose a health risk or whether water users should be concerned. Read more

