The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc., a private nonprofit community action agency assisting Oahu’s low-income residents to achieve self-reliance since 1965, has announced the appointment of Julianna Lehman as its newest Ha Initiative: Creative STEM After-School Program manager. Lehman has a strong background in social services, including experience with elementary students and families as a Family Support intern for Coordinated Care Services Inc. in New York. She most recently worked as a program specialist for HCAP’s Na Lima Hana Employment Core Services Program.

Dean Kawamura has joined iQ360, a woman- and minority­-owned business communication consultancy, as a senior account director in its Honolulu office. An item published Monday on B4 listed his position incorrectly.

———

