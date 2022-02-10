Woman, 33, airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

Firefighters airlifted a lost hiker off the Kuliouou Ridge Trail this afternoon.
The 33-year-old female visitor was hiking alone on the trail when she got lost and called 911 at 1:28 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department said.
HFD responded and the first unit secured a landing zone at the Kuliouou Neighborhood Park at 1:38 p.m.
The woman had been hiking for about an hour and a half when she accidentally went off the trail and got lost.
HFD’s Air 1 conducted an aerial search using GPS coordinates from the hiker’s cellphone and found her at 2:03 p.m.
Rescue personnel secured her onto the helicopter and transported her to a closer landing zone at Hahaione Valley Neighborhood Park at 2:36 p.m.
The woman was uninjured.
