Woman, 33, airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

Firefighters airlifted a lost hiker off the Kuliouou Ridge Trail this afternoon.

The 33-year-old female visitor was hiking alone on the trail when she got lost and called 911 at 1:28 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD responded and the first unit secured a landing zone at the Kuliouou Neighborhood Park at 1:38 p.m.

The woman had been hiking for about an hour and a half when she accidentally went off the trail and got lost.

HFD’s Air 1 conducted an aerial search using GPS coordinates from the hiker’s cellphone and found her at 2:03 p.m.

Rescue personnel secured her onto the helicopter and transported her to a closer landing zone at Hahaione Valley Neighborhood Park at 2:36 p.m.

The woman was uninjured.