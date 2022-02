Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was delighted to see an old friend promote the hopeful fiction that face-to-face meetings between politicians and the public make a difference to office holders whose major donors are not constituents (“Not hearing from the public in person is a big loss for lawmakers, good lawmaking,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 6).

The examples Cynthia Thielen cites from her long and productive 30-year career in the House show how tangential constituents are to many lawmakers.

I am writing to correct the false statement that people driving by the Capitol building will “see massive plywood boards closing off access.” I walk through the Capitol building several times a week. The plywood sheets block off the pools at the ends of the building but don’t block access to the building itself.

Outside money, not plywood, blocks constituent access to lawmakers.

Thomas S. Dye

Chinatown

It may not be right time to drop COVID defenses

I haven’t reached my weight-loss goal yet, but I’m trending in the right direction. I guess that means I can go off my diet. At least that’s the kind of reasoning being applied to COVID-19.

James Young

St. Louis Heights

Nothing legitimate about Jan. 6 ‘public discourse’

“Legitimate public discourse” is the National Republican Committee’s name for the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The dictionary definition of “discourse” is “written or spoken communication or debate.”

In the moment, did 535 members of Congress plus staff “debate” evacuating in fear for their lives? Did the millions who watched on TV think hundreds of people breaking in and violently attacking Capitol police was “communication”?

Lies are stated so often they are believed: The election was stolen. Facts are reimagined: Deadly insurrection is discourse.

We’re so used to the former president shouting racist accusations, false narratives, promoting violence whenever he opens his mouth near a microphone, that many people believe him. He is the definition of a dangerous demagogue.

Where is the outrage? More Republicans must say, “This isn’t us.” More leaders must acknowledge the danger and take action.

We must stand together and state clearly we will not allow this to happen on our watch.

Judith Goldman

Ala Moana

Republicans, Thomas don’t practice ‘morality’

Cal Thomas’ “failure to teach morality” column is rich in irony (“Real cause of rise in crime: a failure to teach morality,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8). Republicans support the big liar who refuses to follow the law and those rioters who defiled the U.S. Capitol by labeling their illegal conduct “legitimate public discourse.”

They want our streets flooded with firearms and appointed Supreme Court justices who support discrimination in voting and stripping women of their right to control their reproductive decisions. And then their mouthpiece Thomas blames progressives for their so-called lack of morality. Seriously?

Judy Pavey

Waikiki

Cannabis industry wrong about 329 cardholders

I read about the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association report, paid for by the dispensaries (“Rule changes needed to sustain industry, Hawaii cannabis dispensaries say,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 4).

As a former customer of the dispensaries, I am quite offended at being falsely accused of obtaining medicine illegally through the black market. I am a registered 329 cardholder with the state of Hawaii and I am allowed to grow my own cannabis.

I do not supply others with my legal homegrown cannabis or engage in any other illegal activity the cannabis industry claims that two-thirds of legal 329 cardholders do. It also does not mention the deceptive nature of some of the dispensaries’ operations, including using false advertising through emails and even on social media.

Many of us have simply boycotted the dispensaries because of their deceptive nature, poor-quality medicine and zero care for the patient, aka their customer.

Zaza Baker

Makiki

Wouldn’t a state lottery help needed services?

Why do residents of Hawaii flock to Las Vegas in droves? Not for any sightseeing, obviously. Residents obviously love to gamble their money.

How much money do residents leave in the casinos, hotels and restaurants in Las Vegas? How much tax revenue generated by residents of Hawaii enrich the coffers of the state of Nevada? How much do the airlines make by flying Hawaii residents back and forth to Las Vegas?

It’s ironic because the state of Hawaii is strictly against any form of wagering here. Talk about a money-losing kind of double standard.

Wouldn’t you think that the state would want all that money to be left here in Hawaii rather than so generously gifted to Nevada’s state treasury?

The Star-Advertiser recently asked readers about a state lottery (“Would you support a state lottery in Hawaii?,” Big Q, Feb. 1).

The majority answered yes, if revenues were used for state services. The third most popular answer was yes, if revenues were used for education.

Those are admirable choices. So why doesn’t the state have a lottery to benefit Hawaii?

Donald Graber

Kakaako

