Former Hawaii lawmakers J. Kalani English and Ty J.K. Cullen stand to lose half of their pensions if convicted of bribery

    House Speaker Scott Saiki held a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 9 to discuss charges against former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen who are accused of taking bribes. Saiki said the House will cooperate with U.S. District Attorney Clare Connors in the investigation and will review Cullen's voting record and legislative bills in light of the federal indictment.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM On Wednesday, House Speaker Scott Saiki condemned the alleged acts of bribery by two former lawmakers.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a desk placard where former state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen sat in in the House of Representatives chamber is now blank.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Ty J.K. Cullen: </strong> <em>The former vice chairman of the state House Committee on Finance resigned Tuesday just before bribery charges against him were announced</em>

    Ty J.K. Cullen:

    The former vice chairman of the state House Committee on Finance resigned Tuesday just before bribery charges against him were announced

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>J. Kalani English: </strong> <em>The former state Senate majority leader is accused of taking bribes to promote and kill legislation to benefit a Hawaii company </em>

    J. Kalani English:

    The former state Senate majority leader is accused of taking bribes to promote and kill legislation to benefit a Hawaii company

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>This is really bad. This is public corruption. … I hope it’s uncommon. I would hope that it’s uncommon.”</strong> <strong>Scott Saiki</strong> <em>House speaker, pictured above at a news conference on Wednesday</em>

    This is really bad. This is public corruption. … I hope it’s uncommon. I would hope that it’s uncommon.”

    Scott Saiki

    House speaker, pictured above at a news conference on Wednesday

Former state Sen. J. Kalani English and former state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen could lose half of their state pensions if convicted of federal bribery charges under a new law — and a review of Cullen’s voting record and introduction of bills this legislative session is now underway. Read more

