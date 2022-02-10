Former Hawaii lawmakers J. Kalani English and Ty J.K. Cullen stand to lose half of their pensions if convicted of bribery
House Speaker Scott Saiki held a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 9 to discuss charges against former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen who are accused of taking bribes. Saiki said the House will cooperate with U.S. District Attorney Clare Connors in the investigation and will review Cullen's voting record and legislative bills in light of the federal indictment.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Scott Saiki condemned the alleged acts of bribery by two former lawmakers.
At top, a desk placard where former state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen sat in in the House of Representatives chamber is now blank.
Ty J.K. Cullen:
The former vice chairman of the state House Committee on Finance resigned Tuesday just before bribery charges against him were announced
J. Kalani English:
The former state Senate majority leader is accused of taking bribes to promote and kill legislation to benefit a Hawaii company
”This is really bad. This is public corruption. … I hope it’s uncommon. I would hope that it’s uncommon.”
Scott Saiki
