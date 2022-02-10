comscore State, Kauai ignoring court order, prompting pledge to file new suit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State, Kauai ignoring court order, prompting pledge to file new suit

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

When a U.S. District Court judge in 2019 ruled against the dumping of polluted water into the ocean on the west coast of Kauai, the community groups that brought the legal action thought the government would follow through on the order. Read more

Navy detects high levels of contaminant in Red Hill water samples

