Yahoo Japan boosts commitment to a telecommuting workforce

TOKYO >> Yahoo Japan Corp. is set to abolish residence restrictions to enable its employees to live anywhere in the country, the company said Jan. 19.

Starting April, workers will for the first time be allowed to commute by airplane, express train or expressway bus, with the company paying each worker up to $1,300 in monthly travel fees.

By easing the restrictions, the company aims to create a comfortable work environment for its staff and secure top personnel.

Yahoo Japan has strived to promote telecommuting, and as of January, about 90% of its employees were allowed to work remotely. However, company rules have stipulated that staff must be capable of commuting to work by 11 a.m. on any given day, if instructed to do so 24 hours prior.

Employees currently receive up to $79 monthly to fund special expenses; these are intended to help facilitate a friendly remote- work environment. The company will increase this amount from about $9 to $88 per month, following the introduction of the new policy.

Staffers will also receive up to $44 monthly to fund company get-togethers, which Yahoo hopes will boost co-worker relationships.