comscore Campbell has a girls basketball championship to celebrate for the first time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Campbell has a girls basketball championship to celebrate for the first time

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Campbell Sabers stormed the court after beating Mililani on Wednesday to win their first OIA girls basketball title.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Campbell Sabers stormed the court after beating Mililani on Wednesday to win their first OIA girls basketball title.

When coach Jazmine Corpuz expects her Campbell Sabers to play big, they do it. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 10, 2022

Scroll Up