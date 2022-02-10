Campbell has a girls basketball championship to celebrate for the first time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When coach Jazmine Corpuz expects her Campbell Sabers to play big, they do it.

Junior guard Julien Parado had 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks to lead No. 8-ranked Campbell over Mililani, 37-26, to capture the OIA Division I girls basketball championship.

The crown is the first in OIA play for the Sabers since the inception of girls basketball in 1977.

“I can sleep. I just told the girls I can’t think right now,” Corpuz said. “What I’m most proud of is their perseverance. Both teams fought hard. I really cannot take credit. The girls work so hard.”

Guard Aliya Bantolina battled for seven points, four rebounds and four assists as Campbell concluded an unbeaten run in league play. Taysia Molina-Shulte added four points and seven rebounds, Sydney Patanapaiboon tallied four points and four boards, and forward Vaelua Fatu hustled for six rebounds and two steals.

The Sabers (13-2 overall) will have an opening-round bye in the upcoming state championships.

Jovi Funakoshi, who made the game-winning layup in a semifinal win over Kaiser, had six points for Mililani (11-3 overall). Akemi Kawamata had six points and four caroms. Forward Raini Mayo, who had 21 points against Kaiser, had 10 rebounds but tallied just two points against a feisty, physical Campbell man-to-man defense.

“I’m proud of the girls. We made our run in the third quarter, but we couldn’t convert,” Mililani coach Michael Oyama said. “The free throws hurt us.”

The toughness and versatility of Campbell’s players was key in both playoff wins. Parado guarded Radford center Angel Asaah on Monday, but also guarded Mililani’s point guard, Funakoshi, on Wednesday.

“I have a lot of heart and that gets me the reach (for rebounds). I try to box out the best I can,” Parado said.

Campbell opened a 12-3 lead in the opening quarter, limiting the Trojans to 1-for-9 shooting from the field. Both teams utilized fullcourt pressure, but the Sabers got a steal and pass from Molina-Shulte to Parado for a bucket as the lead swelled to 16-3, Campbell’s largest of the game.

Mililani inched its way back, cutting the lead to 20-17 after Mahealani Choy Foo’s baskets. From there, however, Campbell’s patience against a rugged Mililani man defense paid off.

The Sabers went on a 9-0 run for a 29-17 lead, getting a straightaway 3 from Caitlyn Hosaka on an inbounds pass. Mililani got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

A bank 3 from the right wing by Hosaka edged Campbell out to a 35-24 lead with 2:01 left.