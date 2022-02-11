First responders rescue boaters near Nanakuli and Lanikai

Boaters near Nanakuli and Lanikai on Oahu had to be rescued after becoming stranded in the water.

At around 4:40 p.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about a boat in distress off of Nanakuli Beach Park. HFD, through “cell phone communications” presumably with the boaters, were able to determine that the boat was disabled and adrift about three miles from shore.

HFD sent a rescue boat to tow the disabled boat and the two unidentified male boaters to Waianae Boat Harbor. No injuries were reported.

Later, at around 7:30 p.m., two more men near Lanikai had to be rescued after their boat capsized in the water. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said 19-year-old and 27-year-old man were in the water after the accident, although both ended up refusing medical attention.

HFD said their boat capsized about 700 yards off the Mokulua Islands. When firefighters arrived, two firefighters on rescue surfboards were sent to locate and retrieve the boaters. They were located at just after 8 p.m., and the firefighters provided a “floating platform” for them.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was sent to pick up the boaters, who were taken to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.