Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduce bills to permanently close Red Hill

Hawaii’s congressional delegation has introduced legislation that would require the Navy to cease fueling operations at Red Hill, drain all the tanks by the end of this year and permanently decommission the facility. The bills, introduced in both the House of Representatives and Senate, also require the military to reimburse Hawaii for the costs the state and local governments have incurred as a result of the current water contamination.

Congressman Kai Kahele, who took the lead at a press conference at the Hawaii State Capitol today to announce the legislation, detailed the toll the November water contamination has taken on military and civilian residents at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the surrounding neighborhoods.

He said members of the military, including himself, “serve willingly and honorably because we believe we are keeping our country safe, and in turn, our country will keep our military families safe.”

“The military has failed to keep this commitment,” said Kahele. “They have not only failed to keep our military families safe, but they have endangered all of our families on the island of Oahu. The sole source aquifer of Oahu is now tainted with fuel. We still do not know if or when it will ever be pristine again.”

Kahele said that the Navy has “shown repeatedly that they are ill-equipped and incapable of making Red Hill safe.”

The legislation also requires the Navy to install permanent water treatment and water testing facilities.

Congressman Ed Case, who partnered with Kahele to introduce the legislation, said that the risk that Red Hill poses to the Oahu’s drinking water will not abate.

“It is clear that this risk won’t and can’t change under any current configuration or operation, or any future configuration or operation of Red Hill, as a bulk fuel storage facility,” said Case.

He said that rather than prolong the state’s permitting process for Red Hill, current litigation over the state’s emergency defueling order, or engaging in “endless analysis about whether Red Hill can continue in some way, shape or form,” it’s time for Congress to step in and require the facility be shut down.

Joining Kahele and Case were numerous state legislators, Ernie Lau, chief engineer and manager of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Blangiardi has faced criticism for not speaking out on the issue of Red Hill since jet fuel from the facility contaminated the Navy’s drinking water system last year and prompted the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to shut down three of its municipal wells as a precaution.

The Honolulu mayor said that his lack of comment on the issue “got twisted,” and that he’s now been better briefed on the situation.

He said that he supports defueling the tanks “with no apprehension, with no reservation.”