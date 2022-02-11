Hawaii lawmakers to redirect donations from local businessman at center of corruption probe

Hawaii state senators who accepted more than $50,000 in legal campaign contributions from a wastewater and industrial machinery executive are re-directing the money to the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission.

Milton J. Choy, owner of H2O Process Systems and Fluid Technologies, donated $160,150 to more than 50 state and county lawmakers since 2014 and received nearly $6 million in government contracts. Choy gave $56,850 to the campaigns of sitting state Senators.

State House members are forfeiting money to the campaign spending commission or giving it to the nonprofit Criminal Justice Action Network according to state House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke.

“We do not condone illegal actions that have recently occurred. In lieu of returning Milton Choy’s campaign contribution directly to him, we will be redirecting his donations to the Campaign Spending Commission,” read a joint statement from state Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Ron Kouchi, Gil Keith-Agaran, Clarence Nishihara, Michelle Kidani, Roz Baker, Stanley Chang, Maile Shimabukuro, Dru Kanuha, Lynn DeCoite, Glenn Wakai, Lorraine Inouye and Karl Rhoads.

Dela Cruz, the chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, organized the redirection of campaign contributions to the HCSC.

Identified as “Person A” in two felony charging documents filed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, Choy allegedly bribed two state lawmakers with cash payments and other incentives.

Choy has been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice in an ongoing investigation looking into allegations of public corruption that go back to at least 2014.

Choy helped DOJ bring honest services wire fraud charges against retired state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and former vice chairman of the House Committee on Finance, state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen, who resigned Tuesday before the allegations were made public.

English and Cullen are scheduled to enter guilty pleas on Feb. 15 as part of an arrangement with DOJ.