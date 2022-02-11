comscore Kokua Line: Will mayor let Safe Access O‘ahu expire? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will mayor let Safe Access O‘ahu expire?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Question: When is Safe Access O‘ahu supposed to expire? Is the mayor going to extend it? Read more

Previous Story
More cruise ships scheduled to arrive at Hawaii ports as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down

Scroll Up