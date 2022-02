Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

College: Providence Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

SOCCER

OIA Div. I Girls: 5th place game, Kaiser vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; 3rd place game, Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. at Waipahu.

OIA Div. II Girls: Third-place game, Pearl City vs. TBD, 7 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Long Island at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Providence Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, noon; Saint Louis at Damien, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m. Division II: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 1o a.m. Division I-AA: Punahou at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5 p.m. Division III: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Damien; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II/III single-elimination tournament:, final (winner earns state tournament berth; times/sites TBD).

SOCCER

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at Kamehameha; Le Jardin vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 9; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5. Games start at 2:30 p.m.

OIA Div. I Girls: Championship, Mililani vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at Kapolei.

OIA Div. II girls: Championship, Kalaheo vs. TBD, 5 p.m. at Kapolei.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (women at 3 p.m.; men at 5 p.m.) at The Shark Tank.

TENNIS

PacWest Women

Hawai‘i Invitational

at Ke‘ehi Lagoon

Concordia-Irvine 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

1. Tiffany Carrillo (CUI) def. Kayleen Lau (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

2. Maya Arksey (CUI) def. Salamasina Robertson (CUH) 6-0, 6-1

3. Alyssa Zayat (CUI) def. Kylie Ye (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

4. Alicia Da Re (CUI) def. Sydney Danielson (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

5. Kimia Rahman (CUI) def. Marisa Luna (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

6. Candice Habay (CUI) def. Emily Ramirez Miranda (CUH) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Heather Richards/Arksey (CUI) def. Lau/Ye (CUH) 6-2

2. Carrillo/Zayat (CUI) def. Robertson/Danielson (CUH) 6-0

3. Jennifer Jolin/Grace Gorges (CUI) def. Skye Haraga/Luna (CUH) 6-0