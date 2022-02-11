University of Hawaii men’s basketball suffers third straight loss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In what has become a familiar story line, another lapse sabotaged the University of Hawaii basketball team’s best efforts. Read more

In what has become a familiar story line, another lapse sabotaged the University of Hawaii basketball team’s best efforts.

On Thursday night, the Rainbow Warriors fell short — 73-66 to Long Beach State — for their third consecutive loss. A SimpliFi Arena crowd of 2,454 saw the ’Bows drop to 11-8 overall and 6-3 in the Big West. In winning their 10th in a row, the first-place Beach improved to 14-9 and 9-1.

Noel Coleman parlayed Junior Madut’s skip pass into a 3 and, following an LBSU turnover, point guard JoVon McClanahan went coast-to-coast for a layup to give the ’Bows their first lead of the second half, at 53.52, with 6:56 to play. It also turned out to be their only lead.

Romelle Mansel swished a jumper from the right corner to help the Beach regain the lead, then Jadon Jones weaved through the lane for a layup and a 56-53 lead with 4:55 to play.

The ’Bows had their opportunities. Down 60-55, Kamaka Hepa drove and leaned for a layup. Then with 2:56 to play, LBSU’s Aboubacar Traore was called for an over-the-back foul while attempting an offensive rebound. But LBSU coach Dan Monson called a timeout, essentially to argue that UH’s Jerome Desrosiers should have been assessed a hook-and-hold foul for locking with Traore. After a lengthy review, the referees upheld the original call. Traore was called for the foul, and Desrosiers hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 60-59.

But the Beach scored seven unanswered points — three on free throws — to end the suspense.

“Same thing,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of the late lapses. “It’s a recurring theme. We’ll get through it at some point. It’s hard to keep going through them.”

Monson, who earned his 401st coaching victory, noted the adversity incurred during this winning streak, which started after losing the Big West opener to UH on Jan. 8. Point guard Drew Cobb and forward Joe Hamptoin each had missed 10 days because of COVID-19 exposures. In Thursday’s first half, Hampton (hand injury) and forward Jordan Roberts (abdominal strain) were injured and did not play after that.

“I was really proud of our composure on the road,” Monson said.

The Beached used an aggressive man-to-man defense, zone and full-court press to make six steals and force 11 first-half turnovers. “We were fortunate to be in it, but I thought it was because of our defense in the first half,” Ganot said of the 28-23 deficit at the intermission. “We didn’t defend in the second half at all. The offense got a little better, but the defense in the second half was non-existent. Key mistakes in key stretches on both ends.”

Monson was concerned that the ’Bows ruled the boards in the first half — 22-12, including 8-2 on the offensive glass — and found open shots. Hepa was zip-for-7 in the first half, and Coleman managed five points. “It happens sometimes,” Ganot said of the missed shots. “I can live with those. The shots around the rim, the open shots — make them or miss them — but I want us to continue to be aggressive. It’s the lapses we have to overcome.”

Hepa was 3-for-5 in the second half, and finished with seven rebounds and five blocks. Coleman hit four 3s, including three in the second half, for a team-high 22 points.

But the ’Bows had difficulty slowing Traore, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. And Mansel, who entered averaging 2.6 points, scored 11 while hitting his first 3 of the season.

“We did a little better job than the last time (the teams played), but I think we’re a little better team,” Monson said. “I think they are, too. They’re getting better. Their inside game is a lot better than (it was) at our place. They’re not just relying on 3s now. … It’s not who’s playing the best in February, it’s who’s playing the best in March. We’re excited we won, but we’ve got to get back to work and keep getting better.”