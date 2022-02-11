University of Hawaii men’s basketball suffers third straight loss
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan tried to get past Long Beach State’s Colin Slater on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree