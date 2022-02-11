comscore University of Hawaii men’s basketball suffers third straight loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s basketball suffers third straight loss

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan tried to get past Long Beach State’s Colin Slater on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In what has become a familiar story line, another lapse sabotaged the University of Hawaii basketball team’s best efforts. Read more

Previous Story
Campbell has a girls basketball championship to celebrate for the first time
Next Story
On the air Friday at the Winter Olympics

Scroll Up