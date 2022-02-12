comscore Hawaii awaits FDA action on vaccinations for children under 5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii awaits FDA action on vaccinations for children under 5

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

The availability of COVID- 19 vaccinations for children under 5 has been delayed after federal regulators decided more time was needed to evaluate additional data. Read more

Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduces bills to permanently close Red Hill fuel tanks

