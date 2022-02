Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific baseball program opened up its season by sweeping Providence Christian with two shutouts, winning 10-0 in seven innings and 13-0 in five innings on Friday at Hans L’Orange Park.

Sharks pitcher Jack O’Brien needed just 80 pitches to throw a perfect game in the opener with 10 strikeouts.

Providence Christian fell to 2-10.

UH softball swept on opening day

Despite opening the season with a bang, the University of Hawaii softball team came up short in both ends of a doubleheader on Friday in the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas.

UH senior Nawai Kaupe launched a home run on the first pitch she faced this season to give the Rainbow Wahine the lead in the top of the first inning of their season opener against Brigham Young. The Cougars tied the game on a solo homer by Martha Epenesa in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead in the sixth when two UH throwing errors allowed Marissa Chavez to score the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win.

BYU’s Chloe Temples closed out a complete-game victory and finished with 10 strikeouts. UH freshman Chloe Borges surrendered four hits in her college debut.

In their second game of the day, the Wahine erased a three-run deficit against UNLV in the top of the sixth with Dallas Millwood and Mikaela Gandia-Mak delivering RBI singles. But the Rebels reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning on a hit batter followed by three consecutive walks. A sacrifice fly closed out the scoring in the Rebels’ 5-3 win.

UH faces BYU and UNLV again today at Eller Media Stadium and closes the weekend on Sunday against CSU Bakersfield.

HPU women snap hoops losing streak

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team snapped a 12-game losing streak by defeating Chaminade 74-63 at McCabe Gym on Friday.

The Sharks went on a 13-4 run in the final four minutes of the first quarter and never fell behind in the victory.

Allison Ross had 18 points and Julia Razo added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Sharks improved to 5-14 overall and 2-10 in the Pacific West Conference. Michaela Dean led the Silverswords with 14 points and 13 rebounds as they fell to 1-16, 0-13.