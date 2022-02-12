comscore Hawaii struggles but overcomes Long Island before receiving its NCAA volleyball championship rings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Max Rosenfeld went up to block a Long Island kill attempt on Friday.

    Hawaii middle blocker Max Rosenfeld went up to block a Long Island kill attempt on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas, right, and libero Brett Sheward keep the ball in play against the Long Island Sharks during the second set.

    Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas, right, and libero Brett Sheward keep the ball in play against the Long Island Sharks during the second set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias serves the ball against the Long Island Sharks during the second set.

    Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias serves the ball against the Long Island Sharks during the second set.

After being stunned in the second set and struggling early in the third, Hawaii’s firepower from the service line and at the net sent the third-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9 win over Long Island on Friday. Read more

