Jim Linkner looks back on his long career in the Hawaii recording industry

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jim Linkner served a term as president of the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts, and has received 17 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for his work with artists including Olomana and Keali‘i Reichel.

Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., Jim Linkner was recently out of the Army when he came to Hawaii in 1968 to open a food brokerage company for a wealthy entrepreneur. Read more

