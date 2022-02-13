comscore Rainbow Wahine drop 2 softball games in Las Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine drop 2 softball games in Las Vegas

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The Rainbow Wahine softball team dropped both games of its doubleheader on Saturday, falling 4-1 against BYU and 12-11 to UNLV in eight innings in the UNLV Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. Read more

