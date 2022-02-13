Rainbow Wahine drop 2 softball games in Las Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team dropped both games of its doubleheader on Saturday, falling 4-1 against BYU and 12-11 to UNLV in eight innings in the UNLV Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas.

In the first game, the Cougars (4-1) jumped on the Wahine early, with Martha Epenesa hitting a two-run double in the first inning. The Cougars added another run in the third on a fielder’s choice by Huntyr Ava. Hawaii got one of the runs back in the fifth on Nawai Kaupe’s RBI single, but Ava’s solo home run in the sixth provided the final margin of victory.

In the second game, UNLV (5-0) also staked out an early lead on Hawaii (0-4), scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth before Hawaii answered in the fifth inning on a three-run home run by Kaupe. Hawaii took the lead in the sixth inning off Dallas Millwood’s two-run home run, but UNLV tied it back up at 5 on Ariana Martinez’s RBI single.

Hawaii tacked on five more in the seventh, and had UNLV down to its final out before the Rebels rallied to tie the game, capped by Janyssa Martin’s three-run home run. Hawaii took a lead again in the top of the eighth off Kaupe’s RBI single. But in the bottom of the inning, the Rebels tied the game on Maddie Schmidt’s single, then walked off with the win on April Visser’s single.

UH will conclude the tournament today against CSU Bakersfield.

UH water polo goes 2-0 at Triton Invitational

The University of Hawaii women’s water polo team earned a pair of wins in the Triton Invitation in La Jolla, Calif., on Saturday, defeating Cal State Northridge 18-3 and UC Irvine 8-6.

In the match against CSUN (2-2), 10 Wahine scored, led by Jordan Wedderburn, Emma van Rossum and Alba Bonamusa Boix, who scored three goals each.

The match against UC Irvine (5-3) was much closer, as the Anteaters managed to tie the game with 50 seconds left to force overtime. But in overtime, van Rossum and Morgan McDowall each scored to give Hawaii (5-1) the win.

HPU sweeps baseball doubleheader

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team won both games in Saturday’s doubleheader against Providence Christian, 13-3 and 6-3, at Hans L’Orange Park.

In the first game, Tejean Smith powered the offense with three runs and two runs batted in, including a home run, and D.J, Stephens was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Erik Peterson picked up the win for the Sharks, scattering four runs across five innings pitched with five strikeouts.

In the second game, Elijah Maris was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to spark the offense.

With the wins, HPU (4-0) completed the series sweep to open its season. Providence Christian fell to 2-12.