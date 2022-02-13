comscore ‘Iolani boys clinch state basketball berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani boys clinch state basketball berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Freshman JJ Mandaquit scored 14 points, including two free throws with eight seconds left, as No. 3 ‘Iolani edged No. 2 Punahou 50-45 to finish second in ILH regular-season play and clinch a state-tournament berth. Read more

