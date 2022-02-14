Off the News: Helping the River of Life flow

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Will someone come to the rescue of the River of Life Mission, itself a charity that rescues the hungry? Read more

The city isn’t spending anything to help relocate the meal-service nonprofit from its Chinatown home base. It is looking for new “hub” locations around the island.

People may feel powerless to help, but they don’t have to. River of Life can use volunteers, and leaders are directing them to visit riveroflifemission.org. Click below the words “Hope is here.” We hope there is a “here,” and soon.

A tax incentive to give blood

Given the critical shortfall in blood donations, the state House is considering legislation that would provide tax incentives to those who give blood at least four times a year. It seems sad that people need a promise of financial gain to do the right thing. But given the extreme public health need, don’t think of it as a bribe, think of it as an incentive to fulfill a social duty for the betterment of the tribe.

PS: If you don’t need a monetary reason to give right now, go to bbh.org/become-donor.