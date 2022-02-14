Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Helping the River of Life flow Today Updated 3:12 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Will someone come to the rescue of the River of Life Mission, itself a charity that rescues the hungry? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Will someone come to the rescue of the River of Life Mission, itself a charity that rescues the hungry? The city isn’t spending anything to help relocate the meal-service nonprofit from its Chinatown home base. It is looking for new “hub” locations around the island. People may feel powerless to help, but they don’t have to. River of Life can use volunteers, and leaders are directing them to visit riveroflifemission.org. Click below the words “Hope is here.” We hope there is a “here,” and soon. A tax incentive to give blood Given the critical shortfall in blood donations, the state House is considering legislation that would provide tax incentives to those who give blood at least four times a year. It seems sad that people need a promise of financial gain to do the right thing. But given the extreme public health need, don’t think of it as a bribe, think of it as an incentive to fulfill a social duty for the betterment of the tribe. PS: If you don’t need a monetary reason to give right now, go to bbh.org/become-donor. Previous Story Column: State must address HOA owners’ plight