Hawaii’s neighbor island housing markets mixed in January

Hawaii’s neighbor island housing markets reported mixed numbers in January after setting median sale price records in 2021 for single-family homes and condominiums.

The median price for single-family homes on Maui jumped 18.1% to $1,157,500 from $980,000 in January 2021 while condos’ median price rose 26.3% to $707,500 from $560,000. Hawaii island’s single-family home price rose 19.8% to $539,000 from $450,000, and the median condo price increased 10.8% to $515,000 from $465,000.

Kauai, however, saw its single-family home median price sink 10.7% to $925,000 from $1,036,000 and the median condo price fall 10.8% to $490,000 from $549,000.

The median price is a point at which half the homes were sold for more and half for less.

Data from real estate agent trade associations representing Hawaii island, Maui County and Kauai showed that sales for single-family homes and condos dropped for every island except for Maui condos.

On Maui, single-family home sales fell 8.9% to 92 from 101, but condo sales jumped 34.8% to 155 from 115.

Hawaii island single-family home sales declined 12.9% to 216 from 248, and condo sales decreased 23.5% to 65 from 85.

For Kauai, single-family home sales fell 15.8% to 48 from 57 while condo sales tumbled 36.6% to 26 from 41.

Data for Hawaii island and Kauai home sales is collected by Hawaii Island Realtors and the Kauai Board of Realtors trade associations, relayed in a report from Hawaii Information Service. Maui County data is produced by the Realtors Association of Maui.

Sales in all three markets include new and previously owned homes.