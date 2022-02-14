Unruly crowds dispersed in Los Angeles after Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES >> A crowd celebrating the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in downtown Los Angeles set off illegal fireworks, broke into a store, jumped on cars and damaged three transit buses Sunday night.

Police issued dispersal orders, brought in a large number of officers and fired “less lethal” rounds at people who refused to leave, the department said in a statement today.

“This crowd took over the streets and became violent and boisterous,” the statement said.

Officers stopped a car driving in circles in an intersection and arrested a person after a loaded firearm was found, the department said.

There were more than 19 instances of vandalism around the city, including three Metro buses, police said. At least one driver was still inside a bus while fans climbed onto the roof and spray-painted “Rams House” across the windows.

About 60 people were detained but all were released after they agreed to leave the area. There were no arrests and no injuries.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies also dispersed a crowd in East Los Angeles, where one person was shot during a gathering at an intersection. The victim, a man, was hospitalized in stable condition, said sheriff’s Lt. Shawn O’Donnell.

There were no arrests in Inglewood, the home of SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl was played, according to police in that city.