Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

The Hawai‘i Triennial 2022 began in 2017 as the Honolulu Biennial, and an audio recording of Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio’s poem titled “When I Think of Ea” will be played Friday at Iolani Palace. A Page D1 story Sunday misidentified the name of the 2017 event, the poem’s title and how it is going to be presented. In addition, Richard Bell’s exhibit in the triennial is titled “Embassy.” A D6 caption Sunday was incorrect.