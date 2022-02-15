Column: Discrimination keeps gay, bisexual men from giving blood
- By Jacob Schafer and Michael Golojuch, Jr.
-
Today
- Updated 12:59 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Jacob Schafer is a Hawaii-based epidemiologist and director of infection control.
-
Michael Golojuch, Jr. is an LGBTQIA+ activist and chairman of the Stonewall Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree