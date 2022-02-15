comscore Column: Discrimination keeps gay, bisexual men from giving blood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Discrimination keeps gay, bisexual men from giving blood

  • By Jacob Schafer and Michael Golojuch, Jr.
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • Jacob Schafer is a Hawaii-based epidemiologist and director of infection control.

  • Michael Golojuch, Jr. is an LGBTQIA+ activist and chairman of the Stonewall Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.

In an effort to grapple with Hawaii’s critical blood shortage, state lawmakers are considering income tax credits to encourage more island donors (“Hawaii’s blood shortage triggers tax incentive bill for donors,” Star-Advertiser, Feb 2). This is good news. But gay and bisexual men need not apply. Read more

