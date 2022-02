Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Thirty Meter Telescope is still controversial and undecided. I understand and agree with the science side more than with the protesters. However, there is validity to the claims that the land is sacred and to the claims of mismanagement.

On the other hand, the Hawaiian community is not in complete agreement and seems to be focused on a very conservative Hawaiian spirituality. This dualistic thinking leads to polarization; it is a conflict in need of compromise.

Those in favor of advancing astronomy need to acknowledge the sacred quality of the aina and retain the cultural and spiritual meaning of Mauna Kea. (I, personally, believe astronomy is a sacred work.) Those against it should accept limited building, and accessibility to practice Hawaiian rites.

Without this kind of mutual understanding and purpose, it will remain an unresolved problem for our community. Rather than “either/or” thinking, we need “both/and” thinking.

Marian Heidel

Kailua

Hirono needs to support closing Red Hill facility

I am utterly appalled and gobsmacked by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s refusal to join our congressional delegation in pushing for a federal law that would require the permanent decommissioning of the Red Hill fuel storage facility by ceasing fuel operations and draining tanks by year’s end, and requiring the Department of Defense to reimburse Hawaii for costs incurred cleaning up our contaminated water (“Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduces bills to permanently close Red Hill fuel tanks,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 11).

It should be rudimentary common sense that the ultimate success of our delegation’s proposal in the U.S. Senate and House requires an impregnable and fierce united front, and unanimous joinder of all four delegates. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case stand united. Missing in action is Hirono.

Does she not understand how critical it now is — more than ever on this issue that directly impacts the lives of our people — to be a team player? If the proposed law fails to muster the required votes in Congress, it may well be because Hirono was conspicuously absent at the table.

Joanne Maida

Moanalua

Hotels fight locals over vacation rental business

Chuck Prentiss once again trotted out the 70% offshore ownership of vacation rentals as a reason to support Bill 41 (“Most vacation rentals have offshore owners,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 11).

This bill was designed by hotel managers who act as bullies in the playground to crush perceived competition. It offers no option for us as local residents to rent our houses when we go on vacation. We should have that option without licenses, tax increases or other government persecution.

Speaking of offshore ownership, who does he think owns the hotels? It would be much better to propose a bill that allows one vacation rental for every two affordable rentals by the same owner. It also could require hotels to provide rentals, at one-third of their average employee’s pay, for each person they employ.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

Raise legislators’ pay to reduce corruption

With regard to “Culture of corruption” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13), where is the surprise?

Every year our senators and representative are responsible for spending $16 billion, but we pay them less than $65,000 a year. How are they supposed to live on that?

The notion that legislators work for the public only part-time is ludicrous, and it is equally ludicrous to suppose they can generate the rest of their income through activity unconnected with government.

If we genuinely want honest government, we should raise the pay of every one of them to $165,000 per year, and stop winking at influence peddling and other financial malfeasance. The long-run savings to the public would be enormous.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

Pickleball players need more places to play

Yes to pickleball player Harry Wruck (“More courts needed for pickleball players,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 13).

My best friend and I started to play during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. As kupuna, we wanted to exercise safely and play a sport more conducive to our makule bodies. (We started on the open condo tennis court.)

Our continuing challenge? Finding courts with nets. Buying our own net, carrying it and then setting it up adds an extra expense and chore we prefer not to consider. Do tennis players or basketball players have to do this?

Our group consists entirely of retired folks, ranging in age from 65 to 92 years, about 20-plus players who patiently wait their turns for a court. Some of us walk or catch the bus to get to the court with nets. We even wear our knee braces and come with some aches, but we are avid players who love this sport.

Is there someone out there who will respond to our need for more pickleball courts? Imua and mahalo!

Valerie Chang

Aina Haina

