comscore Layered with Love | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Layered with Love

  • By BY Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4 p.m.
  • Photo by Anthony Consillio
  • Photo by Anthony Consillio
  • Photo courtesy Lady M

It’s breakfast. It’s dessert. Mille Crêpe cakes can really be considered a refined blend of both. Read more

Previous Story
Batter up

Scroll Up