12th annual Kualoa/Hakipuu Canoe Festival to be held in person

The 12th annual Kualoa/Hakipuu Canoe Festival at Kualoa Regional Park will be held in-person on March 5.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is organizing the free event that is open to the public. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, DPR said in a news release.

Oceangoers of all skill levels are invited to experience the Polynesian voyaging tradition at the event, which will include paddling and sailing activities, educational booths and navigation lessons.

DPR said it will be paying tribute to wahine wayfinders who are instrumental in the voyaging community, and the festival will include addresses from the Hokulea crew and Polynesian Voyaging Society members Kaiulani Murphy and Bonnie Kahapea-Tanner.

Kualoa Regional Park Campground A will be closed for camping from March 4 through March 7. Campground B will remain open but campers should be aware of an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Participating collaborators for the event include the Bobby Puakea Foundation, Hawaiian Ocean Adventure, Kamehameha Schools, Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, Windward Community College, Wounded Warrior Project, Navy Outdoor Adventures and Navy Single Sailors.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and was held virtually in 2021.