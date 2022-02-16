Dozens of homes evacuated due to Kailua-Kona brush fire

Hawaii County Civil Defense has evacuated about 40 homes due to a brush fire in the Kailua-Kona area.

As of 1:20 p.m., civil defense is reporting that the winds have shifted, pushing the fire northward and causing it to jump Highway 11, or Queen Kaahumanu Highway. The fire had been contained to a specific area, but off-shore winds are creating gusts.

“The situation is evolving,” said Cyrus Johnasen, spokesman for civil defense.

Kona Hillcrest and Aloha Kona subdivisions, as well as the Pottery Terrace Industrial Area, have been evacuated. Fire and police personnel are going door-to-door to get residents out safely.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kailua Park Gymnasium at the Old Kona Airport.

A helicopter is making water drops, while construction crews are cutting fire breaks with bulldozers.

Portions of Kuakini Highway between Onioni Street and Nakukui Drive have been shut down since about 12 p.m. today as firefighters respond to the blaze.

As of 1 p.m., police had also closed Queen Kaahumanu Highway from Hualali Road to Puapuanui Street.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.