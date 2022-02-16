Hawaii House, Senate leaders differ on opening State Capitol to the public

Leaders in Hawaii’s House of Representatives want to improve transparency, training and conduct standards in response to a pending bribery case involving two recent former state lawmakers.

House Speaker Scott Saiki today announced a plan to reopen the state Capitol to the public March 7 followed by an ethics training session presented by the State Ethics Commission on March 9 for House members.

However, Senate President Ron Kouchi reacted with surprise to Saiki’s announcement about reopening the Capitol, and said the head of the state Department of Accounting and General Services, Curt Otaguro, is being consulted about policies and procedures for reopening the Capitol.

“The Senate will await official word from Mr. Otaguro as to a firm reopening date and the policies and procedures for reopening the state Capitol to the public,” Kouchi said in a statement.

Saiki said the planned changes in the House were made in response to the bribery scandal involving former Sen. J. Kalani English and former Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen. The two ex-lawmakers were charged last week by federal agents of taking cash bribes and other items of value in recent years. They pleaded guilty Tuesday, and could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

“These preliminary actions reflect the House of Representatives’ resolve to be more transparent and to increase public participation in the legislative process,” Saiki said in a statement. “The House also recognizes the need for much more to be done to build back the public’s trust.”

The Capitol reopening plan would require the public to comply with the state’s COVID-19 safety policy requiring vaccination or a negative test result no more than 72 hours old.

Saiki said that starting March 7, all House committee hearings will be conducted in a hybrid manner with an option for oral public testimony to be provided in person or by video conference.