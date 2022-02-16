Woman, 48, dies after attack outside Kapolei police station

A 48-year-old homeless woman who was assaulted in Kapolei Tuesday night has died, Honolulu police said.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a man standing over a woman on the property grounds outside of the Kapolei Police Station on Kamokila Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived and discovered an unresponsive woman who appeared to be badly beaten, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder in the woman’s death.

The victim and suspect are not known to one another.

Court records show the suspect has a history of mental health issues and was acquitted in 2007 by reason of insanity in a felony burglary, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and theft case on Hawaii island.