After reading your article, “Bribery case rocks Capitol” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9), I realize that we can add one more thing to the basic givens in our world, death and taxes. We can add high-level corruption in Hawaii. It is persistent.

Honolulu’s former chief of police, whose job was to maintain and enforce the law, is now in prison for seven years for fraud. His wife, a former deputy city prosecutor, was sentenced to 13 years, also for fraud.

Then we get three high-level executives arrested for fraud. And now a former state Senate majority leader and a former vice chairman of the state House Committee on Finance are accused of bribery. That is seven in a couple of years. There is no end in sight.

Perhaps if we had more federal investigations, we could get a prison- building boom.

I am a 60-year kamaaina and have never seen so much corruption. What is happening in Paradise?

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

Enforce punishment, laws to fight fraud

A state representative introduces DUI legislation, and then gets caught while allegedly driving under the influence. She drove the wrong way on Beretania Street and then refused a DUI test. The penalty? What amounts to a slap on the wrist.

A state senator and representative are charged with fraud and accepting bribes to enact and sway legislation. They face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, but that probably is not going to happen. Now other legislators who accepted campaign contributions are deciding to turn over their questionable gains.

I realize that a decadent lifestyle and weak moral compass do not apply to all elected politicians and appointed administrators. But it makes one wonder: What are these people thinking?

Transparency, confidence and trust will come only when the laws and punishments are enforced, and politicians are held to the same standards as their constituents.

Ted Kanemori

Kaneohe

Let market forces dictate wages, not government

As the Beatles sang, “Let It Be!” Let market forces determine wages, all wages. A higher minimum wage will make inflation worse, hurting all low-income folks a lot.

Entry-level jobs are training-wage type jobs. At a store, the bagger held my bag with one hand and, in her other hand, my potato chips, the first item scanned. I panicked, as most people would push the chips aside and put it in the bag last.

An order taker at a restaurant was unfocused as I told her my order; I had to repeat it. She was getting paid how much while thinking about something else? And worse, their supervisors likely don’t train them in an appropriate manner.

Many say a higher minimum wage will trigger raises in union contracts, both private and public. Can the Star-Advertiser find out for sure and report the results?

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

Increase protection for condo owners

Lila Mower wrote a great article (“State must address HOA owners’ plight,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 13).

Our federal and state governments have three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — that act as a check and balance to make our democracy work.

Hawaii condominium associations also have three branches of government — boards of directors, the management company and the general manager — which should act as a check and balance to protect owners. Regrettably, they often focus on self- interests instead.

Our system fails because there is almost no enforcement of Hawaii condo laws, short of the Judiciary. As a former board vice president, I remain stunned by the corruption I observed during the years I served on a condo board.

Since one-third of Hawaii residents live in condo associations, it is important that we let our legislators know we expect them to provide better enforcement and consumer protection.

Mark L. Brown

Ala Moana

The right to vote is most important issue today

I understand that Ukraine, Russia, COVID-19, inflation, supply chains and more all are important. But what about the vote? Republicans in state legislatures have the power to alter the vote in a way favorable to them.

Nothing is more important than a free and fair election here in the United States. There always will be a multitude of distractions. There always will be those whose quest for power leads them to dishonest manipulations. They must be stopped, and the way to stop power grabs is to vote and have that vote be counted.

The White House needs to set priorities that preserve our democracy. The vote is No. 1.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

Outrigger canoe racing should be Olympic sport

Hawaii is the height of the Polynesian voyaging culture that settled the Pacific in wooden outrigger canoes. The skill, the courage, the physical ability of athletes in races like the Molokai Hoe make Hawaii indeed the world center of ocean paddling.

I call upon the mayor to get Outrigger Hotels and Hawaiian Airlines to use their marketing muscle to get outrigger canoe racing in the next Olympics.

Kimo Kekahuna

Waikiki

