Applicants sought for summer program on conservation

A summer educational program is inviting applicants age 17 and up to help restore Hawaii’s environment.

The Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program offers intensive hands-on experiences on Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.

Activities include planting native plants, removing invasive species, building and maintaining trails, creating fencing to protect sensitive environments, and learning about Hawaiian culture. Members work in wetlands, dryland forests, taro patches and native fishponds.

The program offers “new adventures, challenges, teachings and opportunities for personal growth. Participants will get to learn about a variety of ecosystems, natural resource management techniques, and cultural practices unique to Hawaii,” a news release said.

The program runs June 7 to July 22 and is presented by Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization.

“Team members are typically between the ages of 17-22 and don’t necessarily need any prior environmental experience,” Kupu recruiting coordinator Graeme Lander said. “The ideal applicant is someone with a positive attitude, curious about nature, interested in learning and a desire to strengthen their community through service.”

Members receive first aid and CPR certification, a $500 stipend and a $1,374 AmeriCorps Education Award.

Participants typically are grouped in teams of up to eight, and each week they explore and serve at a different site.

“Being able to visit places that many are unable to, and creating a positive impact on the land and the culture that I call home, was the best part of HYCC,” said Kristi Kimura, who served on Maui. “I learned about the many different pathways within sustainability and conservation to get a better understanding of what I would like to pursue a future career in.”

The application deadline is Feb. 25. For more information, see kupuhawaii.org.