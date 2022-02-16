comscore 34-year-old man charged with murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

34-year-old man charged with murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • HPD Eric H. Thompson HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Eric H. Thompson

    HPD

    Eric H. Thompson

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Eric H. Thompson

Police arrested Thompson at 6:10 p.m. Monday in Wailupe and released him after he posted $1 million aggregate bail. He could not be reached for comment. Read more

Previous Story
Mauna Kea telescope to be decommissioned by year’s end

Scroll Up