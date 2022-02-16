comscore Jonny Philbrick helps rally No. 4 Kailua past stubborn Roosevelt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jonny Philbrick helps rally No. 4 Kailua past stubborn Roosevelt

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua Surfriders Jonny Philbrick drove along the baseline against Roosevelt Rough Riders Kainoa Mizukami in an OIA boys basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Moanalua High School Gym.

Jonny Philbrick scored 16 points as No. 4 Kailua rallied for a 42-37 win over Roosevelt on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the OIA Division I boys basketball tournament at Moanalua gym. Read more

