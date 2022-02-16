comscore Rainbow Wahine softball team feels blessed after seeing facility upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine softball team feels blessed after seeing facility upgrades

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii administrators and UH softball team members posed at a maile lei untying during a blessing for the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium renovations on Tuesday. Below, UH softball players Casey Beaulac, Mya’Liah Bethea and Dallas Millwood were all smiles while inspecting the new shower stalls.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii administrators and UH softball team members posed at a maile lei untying during a blessing for the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium renovations on Tuesday. Below, UH softball players Casey Beaulac, Mya’Liah Bethea and Dallas Millwood were all smiles while inspecting the new shower stalls.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM UH softball players Casey Beaulac, Mya’Liah Bethea and Dallas Millwood were all smiles while inspecting the new shower stalls.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH softball players Casey Beaulac, Mya’Liah Bethea and Dallas Millwood were all smiles while inspecting the new shower stalls.

Manoa Valley seemed to provide its own blessing upon the newest addition to Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine hoops star Amy Atwell unleashes fury en route to record honor
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up