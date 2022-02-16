comscore University of Hawaii starter Cade Halemanu wants to be better than the man in the mirror | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii starter Cade Halemanu wants to be better than the man in the mirror

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • DENNIS ODA / 2020 After being passed over in the 20-round MLB draft, Cade Halemanu returns with an ambition of being a highly regarded prospect to major league teams.

    After being passed over in the 20-round MLB draft, Cade Halemanu returns with an ambition of being a highly regarded prospect to major league teams.

Cade Halemanu’s drive does not come with a reverse gear. “My competition is the guy I was yesterday,” said Halemanu, who will be the University of Hawaii baseball team’s starting pitcher for Friday’s season opener against Washington State at Les Murakami Stadium. “I want to be better than him. That’s the one thing about baseball. Read more

