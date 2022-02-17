Honolulu Fire Department says Kalihi blaze caused by grease, created $90K in damage

A two-alarm fire at a commercial building near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was an accident, investigators have determined.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire Wednesday evening at 3040 Ualena St. originated in a smoke room near an enclosed kitchen area.

HFD said an employee who was cooking in the building at the time of the fire observed flames from grease within a wood pellet vertical smoker and tried to put it out using a nearby water hose. That led to a “large flash fire” that quickly spread throughout the smoke room and also caused minor damages to a warehouse bakery.

There were smoke alarms in the building, but not the smoke room. No sprinklers were observed.

The fire caused an estimated $90,000 in damage, including $50,000 to the building and $40,000 to its contents.