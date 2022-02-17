Injured visitor airlifted from Halona Blowhole Beach Cove

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted an injured 56-year-old swimmer to safety today at the Halona Blowhole Beach Cove in Hawaii Kai.

The male visitor jumped off the rocks into shallow water and injured his right ankle. He had been swimming in a secluded part of the cove, HFD said in a news release.

The 911 call came in at 11:40 a.m., and HFD sent out 16 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 11:48 a.m., and secured a landing zone for Air 1 at Sandy Beach Park.

The first fire unit and an Emergency Medical Services unit contacted the swimmer at 11:52 a.m.

HFD personnel decided to airlift the swimmer due to the rocky terrain and difficult access.

They secured the man onto a stretcher and Air 1 transported him to a nearby parking lot.

EMS transported him at 12:19 p.m. by ambulance to a nearby hospital.